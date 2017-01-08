 

Turkey, UK agree on importance of Cyprus talks

2017-01-08 07:05
An abandoned building at the UN buffer zone, which divides the Greek, south, and Turkish, north, Cypriot controlled areas in the divided capital of Nicosia is surrounded by barbed wire. (Petros Karadjias, AP)

An abandoned building at the UN buffer zone, which divides the Greek, south, and Turkish, north, Cypriot controlled areas in the divided capital of Nicosia is surrounded by barbed wire. (Petros Karadjias, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Istanbul - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday agreed that key talks on Cyprus in Geneva were a "real opportunity" for a fair and lasting solution to the division of the island.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President Nicos Anastasiades of the internationally-recognised Greek Cypriot Republic of Cyprus are due to meet in the Swiss city for talks from Monday in a bid to give new momentum to the process.

Terror attacks

From Thursday, they are expected to be joined by the three guarantor powers of Cyprus - former colonial power Britain, Greece and Turkey - amid expectations of a major breakthrough in the UN-backed talks.

May and Erdogan discussed the upcoming talks in a telephone conversation, during which the British premier also expressed her condolences for the latest terror attacks in Turkey.

"They expressed the wish the upcoming talks in Geneva will be the occasion for a lasting and fair solution to the Cyprus problem," Turkish presidential sources said.

A Downing Street spokesperson added that they agreed on the importance of reaching a successful resolution in Geneva.

They saw the talks as a "real opportunity to secure a better future for Cyprus and to guarantee stability in the wider region," said the spokesperson.

May would visit Turkey "early this year", the spokesperson said, without specifying when.

Turkish troops

Sticking points in the talks are set to be the presence of Turkish troops on the island, property issues and how much of the island is controlled by the two entities in a bizonal federation.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded the island in response to an Athens-inspired coup seeking union with Greece.

The breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is only recognised by Turkey. The Republic of Cyprus is however an EU member.


Read more on:    recep tayyip erdogan  |  theresa may  |  cyprus  |  uk  |  turkey

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump wants Coats as intelligence chief

2017-01-07 20:48

Inside News24

 
/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

Bellville 06:03 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 