 

TV star Harris walks free after new sex charges fail

2017-05-30 21:23
Convicted sex offender Rolf Harris arrives at a London court. (Tim Ireland, AP)

Convicted sex offender Rolf Harris arrives at a London court. (Tim Ireland, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - Veteran entertainer Rolf Harris, convicted of a string of sex attacks on women and girls, walked free from a British court on Tuesday after a jury could not reach a verdict on further charges.

The 87-year-old Australian, an artist and television presenter who also topped the music charts in both Britain and Australia, had been on trial for allegedly abusing girls as young as 13 between 1971 and 1983.

Harris had denied the four charges against him.

"Whilst I'm pleased that this is finally all over, I feel no sense of victory, only relief," Harris said in a statement read out by his lawyer outside the London court.

"I'm 87 years old, my wife is in ill-health and we simply want to spend our remaining time together in peace", he said.

Harris was released from prison earlier this month to attend the trial after serving less than three years of a five year and nine month sentenced handed down in 2014 for sex attacks in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.

Harris, whose fast drawing skills fascinated millions of children, was a household name in Britain for decades and even painted Queen Elizabeth II's portrait to mark her 80th birthday.


Read more on:    rolf harris  |  uk  |  sex abuse

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump lashes out at Germany over trade, Nato

2017-05-30 20:40

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 'Boere boys' get down to Brenda Fassie
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 30 results 2017-05-30 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 