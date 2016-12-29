 

Twin Philippine bombings wound 33

2016-12-29 09:04

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Manila - At least 33 people have been injured in two separate bomb attacks in the Philippines, authorities said on Thursday.

In the first incident, two bombs exploded late on Wednesday in the central island of Leyte, wounding 27 people who were watching a boxing match in Hilongos, police said.

Another unexploded bomb was also found in the town, which is about 620 kilometres south of Manila, said the town's mayor Albert Villahermosa.

A bomb went off on a highway on the southern island of Mindanao barely an hour later, wounding six people, the military said.

"A lamppost was catapulted from the impact of the explosion," said Lieutenant Colonel Edgar Delos Reyes.

The blast in Aleosan, hundreds of kilometres south of Hilongos, was close to the site of a Christmas Eve church bombing that injured 13.

Police said it was too early to say if the Wednesday bombings were connected or what the perpetrators' motives might be.

Mindanao has been wracked by bombings and other forms of violence carried out by Muslim extremists who consider the region as their ancestral homeland, leading to separatist conflicts with the majority-Christian government.

Muslim extremists have also been blamed for bombings outside Mindanao, such as the discovery of a bomb near the US embassy in Manila in November.

In the deadliest recent such attack, 15 people were killed in an explosion in President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown of Davao in Mindanao in September.

Read more on:    philippines  |  bombings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump, Obama disputes spill into the open

2016-12-29 08:10

Inside News24

 
/News
'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:20 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 12:06 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 