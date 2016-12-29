Twin Philippine bombings wound 33

Manila - At least 33 people have been injured in two separate bomb
attacks in the Philippines, authorities said on Thursday.
In the
first incident, two bombs exploded late on Wednesday in the central island of
Leyte, wounding 27 people who were watching a boxing match in Hilongos, police
said.
Another
unexploded bomb was also found in the town, which is about 620 kilometres south
of Manila, said the town's mayor Albert Villahermosa.
A bomb
went off on a highway on the southern island of Mindanao barely an hour later,
wounding six people, the military said.
"A
lamppost was catapulted from the impact of the explosion," said Lieutenant
Colonel Edgar Delos Reyes.
The
blast in Aleosan, hundreds of kilometres south of Hilongos, was close to the
site of a Christmas Eve church bombing that injured 13.
Police
said it was too early to say if the Wednesday bombings were connected or what
the perpetrators' motives might be.
Mindanao
has been wracked by bombings and other forms of violence carried out by Muslim
extremists who consider the region as their ancestral homeland, leading to
separatist conflicts with the majority-Christian government.
Muslim
extremists have also been blamed for bombings outside Mindanao, such as the
discovery of a bomb near the US embassy in Manila in November.
In the
deadliest recent such attack, 15 people were killed in an explosion in
President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown of Davao in Mindanao in September.