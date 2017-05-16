 

Two killed, eight injured in gas explosion in Russia

2017-05-16 18:00
Emergency Ministry employees search the debris for survivors at a block of flats after the gas blast. (AP)

Moscow - Russian authorities say that a gas explosion in a block of flats in Russia's south has killed at least two people and injured eight others.

The Russian emergency situations ministry said that an entire stairwell in the building in Volgograd collapsed in Tuesday's blast.

Andrei Bocharov, governor of the Volgograd region, said that two people have been confirmed dead, eight injured. Three of them have been admitted to hospital in serious condition.

Footage from the scene showed firefighters and emergency workers clearing the rubble at the four-story building with the entire stairwell missing.

Bocharov said that investigators believe that the explosion occurred after one of the tenants tried to get connected to the gas grid without proper authorisation.


Read more on:    russia

