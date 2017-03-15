 

Two Russian spies indicted in huge Yahoo hack

2017-03-15 22:54
The US Attorney for the Northern District of California Brian Stretch stands next to a poster of the FBI depicting one of the people who hacked the accounts of Yahoo users. (Brendan Smialowski, AFP)

The US Attorney for the Northern District of California Brian Stretch stands next to a poster of the FBI depicting one of the people who hacked the accounts of Yahoo users. (Brendan Smialowski, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - The US Justice Department says two agents of Russia's FSB spy agency and two "criminal hackers" have been indicted over a massive cyberattack affecting 500 million Yahoo users.

The indictment unveiled by the Justice Department in Washington on Wednesday links Russia's top spy agency to one of the largest cyberattacks in history, carried out in 2014, and which officials said was used for espionage and financial gain.

Officials identified the agents as Dmitry Dokuchaev and Igor Sushchin, both of whom were part of the successor agency to Russia's KGB.

The two officers "protected, directed, facilitated and paid criminal hackers to collect information through computer intrusions in the United States and elsewhere," acting assistant attorney general Mary McCord told reporters.

Commercial entities

They hired Alexsey Belan and Karim Baratov, described as "criminal hackers," to carry out the attacks.

"The defendants targeted Yahoo accounts of Russian and US government officials, including cyber security, diplomatic and military personnel," McCord said.

"They also targeted Russian journalists; numerous employees of other providers whose networks the conspirators sought to exploit as well as employees of financial services and other commercial entities."

McCord said Baratov was arrested this week on a US warrant in Canada.

The attack on Yahoo, disclosed last year, was one of the largest ever data breaches ever and at the time was blamed on a "nation-state" attacker.

Read more on:    yahoo  |  us  |  social media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Turkey 'expels Dutch cows' amid diplomatic crisis

18 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/South Africa
Xenophobia persists through strict border controls

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 15 2017-03-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 