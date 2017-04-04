 

Uber driver in US charged after police find gun in car

2017-04-04 21:22
(iStock)

Charleston - A South Carolina Uber driver has been arrested after police say they found a fake police badge and loaded gun inside his vehicle.

Folly Beach Public Safety said that 57-year-old David Stanley Hubbard had been using sirens in his 2007 Honda Pilot when he picked up passengers from downtown Charleston.

The passengers say Hubbard discussed "killing people and chasing murderers". They jumped out of the car when he came to a red light and flagged down police.

Police say they found a fake US Marshal badge, plug-in police lights, a stolen licence plate, handcuffs and a semi-automatic pistol with two loaded magazines.

Hubbard was being held on $100 000 bond on charges of impersonating a police officer and carrying concealed weapons.

PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 4 results 2017-04-04 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
