 

UK criticises US leaks about concert bombing

2017-05-24 22:56
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - Britain's home secretary criticised US officials on Wednesday for leaking sensitive information about the inquiry into the extremist attack that killed 22 people at a Manchester concert arena.

Amber Rudd told Sky News that US officials provided information to the news media that Britain preferred to keep confidential for reasons of operational security. Britain has raised its official terror threat to "critical" - meaning it is likely an attack is imminent - and is trying to uncover a suspected extremist network before it strikes again.

Rudd said the "element of surprise" in the police and security service measures could be compromised by information being released too quickly. Rudd said she had complained to US officials to make sure the flow of information is staunched.

British officials hadn't, for example, released the name of the bomber until it surfaced in the US media based on leaks from US officials briefed by their British counterparts. Other details also surfaced first because of leaks in Washington.

It comes at a time when European security officials have expressed concern about sharing intelligence with the US after President Donald Trump discussed highly classified intelligence about the Islamic State group with senior Russian officials visiting the White House.

Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, told reporters on Wednesday he understands the concern about US leaks possibly harming the UK police operation.

"If that's something that we did, I think that's a real problem," he said. "If we gave up information that has interfered in any way with their investigation because it tipped off people in Britain - perhaps associates of this person that we identified as the bomber - then that's a real problem and they have every right to be furious."


Read more on:    us  |  uk  |  manchester attack

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Manchester attack: Suspect's brother knew all the details of the plot

23 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
IN CONVERSATION: Can SA reshape its politics one more time?
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 