 

UK parties suspend election campaign after London attack

2017-06-04 10:41
Armed police officers patrol the streets of London (Chris J Ratcliffe, AFP)

London - Britain's main Conservative and Labour parties suspended national campaigning on Sunday for the upcoming general election after six people died in a suspected terror attack in London.

- Read more: 3 assailants shot dead after killing 6 in London

"The Conservative party will not be campaigning nationally today. We will review as the day goes on and as more details of the attack emerge," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Theresa May's centre-right party told AFP.

Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the main opposition Labour party, added in a statement: "The Labour party will be suspending national campaigning until this evening, after consultations with other parties, as a mark of respect for those who have died and suffered injury."

Britain goes to the polls on Thursday.

Read more on:    uk  |  security  |  uk elections

