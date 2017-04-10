 

UK police officer killed in terror attack honoured

2017-04-10 05:30
A gust of wind billows the police flag as pallbearers carry the coffin of police constable Keith Palmer, who was killed in the London attack, into a chapel.(Matt Dunham, AP)

A gust of wind billows the police flag as pallbearers carry the coffin of police constable Keith Palmer, who was killed in the London attack, into a chapel.(Matt Dunham, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

London - The British police officer stabbed to death during last month's terror attack outside the British parliament was honoured Sunday with a private service there after Queen Elizabeth II gave her approval.

In a rare honour which requires the Queen's consent, Keith Palmer's coffin was brought to a chapel within the Westminster parliament under police escort where it will lie overnight ahead of his funeral on Monday.

Others who have previously been granted the honour include former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Thousands of police officers from forces across the UK are expected to attend the murdered officer's funeral at London's Southwark Cathedral.

Palmer, 48, was fatally stabbed as he stood guard in front of parliament last month by Khalid Masood after the 52 year-old convert to Islam drove into pedestrians at high speed near parliament, killing four other people.

Masood was shot dead by an armed officer.

Read more on:    keith palmer  |  uk  |  security

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US steps up pressure on Syria ahead of Russia talks

2017-04-10 05:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Footage shows stun grenade fired outside Gupta home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:54 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 05:53 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 08 2017-04-08 22:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 