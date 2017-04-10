UK police officer killed in terror attack honoured

What To Read Next

A gust of wind billows the police flag as pallbearers carry the coffin of police constable Keith Palmer, who was killed in the London attack, into a chapel.(Matt Dunham, AP)

London - The British police officer stabbed to death during last month's terror attack outside the British parliament was honoured Sunday with a private service there after Queen Elizabeth II gave her approval.

In a rare honour which requires the Queen's consent, Keith Palmer's coffin was brought to a chapel within the Westminster parliament under police escort where it will lie overnight ahead of his funeral on Monday.

Others who have previously been granted the honour include former prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

Thousands of police officers from forces across the UK are expected to attend the murdered officer's funeral at London's Southwark Cathedral.

Palmer, 48, was fatally stabbed as he stood guard in front of parliament last month by Khalid Masood after the 52 year-old convert to Islam drove into pedestrians at high speed near parliament, killing four other people.

Masood was shot dead by an armed officer.