 

UK preacher gets 6½ years for promoting terrorism in sermons

2017-09-29 05:10
Muslim cleric Kamran Hussain. (West Midlands Police via AP)

London - A Muslim cleric in England has been given a 6½-year prison sentence for using his sermons to back the Islamic State group and encourage terrorism.

Police secretly recorded 40-year-old Kamran Hussain in 2016 giving sermons in which he told children that martyrdom was better than school.

Judge Rebecca Poulet said that Hussain preached "hatred and division" when she sentenced him on Thursday at London's Old Bailey courthouse.

Hussain claimed during his trial that he was exercising his right to free speech, but he was found guilty of supporting ISIS and encouraging terrorism.

The judge said the sermons represented a serious, persistent advocacy of terrorism.

Hussain preached at a charity-funded mosque in Stoke-on-Trent, a city 250km northwest of London.

