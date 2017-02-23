UN: $4.4B needed within weeks to stop hunger 'catastrophe'

United Nations - The United Nations needs $4.4 billion by
the end of March to prevent catastrophic hunger and famine in South Sudan,
Nigeria, Somalia and Yemen, yet just $90 million has been collected so far,
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.
With over 20 million people at risk of starvation over the
next six months and famine already declared in parts of South Sudan, "we
are facing a tragedy," Guterres said.
"We must avoid it becoming a catastrophe."
Convening reporters for a briefing at the UN headquarters,
Guterres amplified concerns that UN officials and humanitarian groups have
expressed in recent weeks about the lack of food in the four nations. While
they differ in many ways, their plights all are connected by a thread of
violent conflict, Guterres noted. Drought is also a factor, particularly in
Somalia.
Children's agency UNICEF warned Tuesday that almost 1.4
million children are at "imminent risk of death" from acute
malnutrition this year in the four countries. A day earlier, UN agencies and
South Sudan's government said more than 100 000 were experiencing famine in two
counties in South Sudan, a nation where tens of thousands of people have died
in a civil war that began in December 2013 and severe inflation has put food
beyond the financial reach of many.
UN and food organisations define famine as when more than 30%
of children under age 5 suffer from acute malnutrition and mortality rates are
two or more deaths per 10 000 people every day, among other criteria.
‘No excuse for inaction or indifference’
Beyond the counties experiencing famine now, "millions
of people are barely surviving in the space between malnutrition and
death," Guterres said.
In Nigeria, a seven-year uprising by the Islamic extremist
group Boko Haram has killed more than 20 000 people and driven 2.6 million from
their homes. A UN humanitarian coordinator last month said malnutrition in the
nation's northeast is so pronounced that some adults are too weak to walk and
some communities have lost all their toddlers.
Somalia, which faced famine in 2010-2011, is experiencing
widespread drought and has endured years of conflict and attacks by Islamic
militants of the al-Shabab group. But the country is taking steps toward having
its first fully functioning central government in a quarter-century. Newly
elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was inaugurated on Wednesday.
In Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation, over 7 million
people need emergency food aid, yet funding shortages have forced the World
Food Program to cut rations in Yemen by more than half since last year,
Guterres said.
Altogether, the UN says humanitarian operations in the four
countries will cost more than $5.6 billion this year. Despite the funding
shortfall so far, Guterres said he believes governments and other donors
"will step up."
"In our world of plenty, there is no excuse for
inaction or indifference," he said, adding that "there is no time to
lose."