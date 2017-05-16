 

UN chief condemns North Korea over missile launch

2017-05-16 06:31
(File, AP)

(File, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

New York - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday condemned North Korea over its latest ballistic missile launch and called on Pyongyang to return to the period before embracing a nuclear programme.

This action is in violation of Security Council resolutions and a threat to peace and security in the region," said Guterres.

The UN chief called on North Korea "to ensure full compliance with its international obligations".

North Korea on Sunday carried out its latest test of a ballistic missile, which Pyongyang said was capable of carrying a "heavy nuclear warhead".

Under UN resolutions, North Korea is barred from developing nuclear and missile technology.

Ramp up pressure

The UN Security Council was weighing its response to the latest launch, with diplomats saying that the United States was pushing for a toughly-worded statement of condemnation.

A closed-door emergency Council session was set for Tuesday.

The council adopted two sanctions resolutions last year to ramp up pressure on Pyongyang and deny leader Kim Jong-Un the hard currency needed to fund his military programmes.

In all, six sets of sanctions have been imposed on North Korea since it first tested an atomic device in 2006.


Read more on:    us  |  north korea  |  north korea nuclear programme

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US: Syria using 'crematorium' to hide mass killings

2017-05-16 05:25

Inside News24

 
/News
'We are here, we mean business' - Malema on #SecretBallot hearing
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R450 000 - R650 000 Per Year

Civil Engineer

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000 - R600 000 Per Year

FullStack Developer

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R400 000 - R450 000 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 