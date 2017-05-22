 

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting on North Korea

2017-05-22 05:20
New York - The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday in response to North Korea's latest ballistic missile test, council president Uruguay said on Sunday.

The meeting was requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea, Uruguay's mission to the United Nations said.

"Due to the latest North Korean missile launch [May 21st], urgent consultations have been requested by US, Japan and ROK. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 23," the Uruguayan mission said.

North Korea test-launched what the US Pacific Command described as a medium-range missile earlier on Sunday, the second missile test this week and the 10th this year.

The missile, which was fired from Pukchang, North Korea, travelled about 500km before landing in the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean and US militaries.

It followed the test launch May 14 of what was believed to be an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 missile that Pyongyang boasted was capable of carrying a "heavy" nuclear warhead.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson earlier on Sunday said the latest test was "disappointing" and "disturbing".

Tensions in the region have soared amid the drumbeat of missile tests and persistent fears that Pyongyang might conduct a sixth nuclear test.

