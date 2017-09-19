 

UN team: Suu Kyi words 'bode well' for bid for Myanmar probe

2017-09-19 22:44
National League for Democracy chairperson Aung San Suu Kyi. (File: Ye Aung Thu, AFP)

National League for Democracy chairperson Aung San Suu Kyi. (File: Ye Aung Thu, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Geneva - The leader of a team of UN human rights investigators said on Tuesday that comments by Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi "bode well" for its so-far unsuccessful efforts to gain access to the country now facing an exodus of Rohingya Muslims to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Marzuki Darusman decried stepped-up violence in Myanmar over the last month that has caused more than 400 000 people to flee, and asked the UN-backed Human Rights Council for a six-month extension until next September for his team's first written report.

Addressing the council on its new fact-finding mission on Myanmar two months after becoming its chairperson, Darusman cited two main points from Suu Kyi's speech earlier on Tuesday: The "categorical readiness" of Myanmar's government to accept returnees once procedures are worked out, and its readiness to be "globally scrutinised by the international community".

"These two points bode well for the fact-finding mission," he said. "We continue to hold hope that our access to the country at one point will be resolved."

In her speech, Suu Kyi said that Myanmar does not fear international scrutiny and expressed concern about fleeing Muslims, alluding to ethnic Rohingya but without mentioning them by name.

Mass killings, torture, burning of villages

Darusman cited reports of mass killings, torture, the burning of villages and other crimes in Myanmar, but pledged his mission will be guided by principles including "independence, impartiality and objectivity".

Myanmar's government repeated its resistance to allowing in Darusman's investigators moments after he spoke. Ambassador Htin Lynn said Myanmar "reiterates its position dissociating itself" from the March council resolution that created the fact-finding mission.

Darusman, an Indonesian lawyer and human rights campaigner who previously worked on North Korea for the council, cited "indications" that Myanmar's government was "not completely cutting itself off from any communications with the fact-finding mission".

He also said members of his team were in Bangladesh, adding: "We hope to have a preliminary report soon — in the coming one week or 10 days."

Separately on Tuesday in Geneva, the International Organisation for Migration put the total number of Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh at 421 000, and UNICEF said more than a quarter of a million of those were children.

At its March session, the council agreed to "dispatch urgently" a fact-finding mission to look into alleged human rights violations and abuses by the military and security forces, particularly in Rakhine state where many Rohingya live.

Read more on:    aung san suu kyi  |  myanmar

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hurricane Maria smashes Dominica, now menaces other islands

2017-09-19 22:29

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Nanny appears in court after video shows her allegedly throwing baby
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:39 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 19:15 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 19 2017-09-19 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 