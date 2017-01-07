US airport shooting suspect 'lost his mind' after tour in Iraq - family

Miami - The man police say opened fire with a gun from his
checked baggage at a Florida airport had a history of mental health issues - some
of which followed his military service in Iraq - and was receiving
psychological treatment at his home in Alaska, his relatives said on Friday
after the deadly shooting.
"Only thing I could tell you was when he came out of
Iraq, he wasn't feeling too good," his uncle, Hernan Rivera, told The
Record newspaper.
Esteban Santiago, 26, was deployed in 2010 as part of the
Puerto Rico National Guard, spending a year with an engineering battalion,
according to Guard spokesperson Major Paul Dahlen.
In recent years, Santiago had been living in Anchorage,
Alaska, his brother, Bryan Santiago, told The Associated Press from Puerto
Rico. Bryan Santiago said his brother's girlfriend had recently called the
family to alert them to his treatment.
In November, Esteban told FBI agents in Alaska that the
government was controlling his mind and was forcing him to watch Islamic State
group videos, a law enforcement official said. The official was not authorised
to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke on Friday on condition of
anonymity.
The FBI agents notified the police after the interview with
Esteban Santiago, who took him in for a mental health evaluation.
'He was a normal person'
Bryan Santiago said his brother never spoke to him directly
about his medical issues.
"We have not talked for the past three weeks,"
Bryan Santiago said. "That's a bit unusual ... I'm in shock. He was a
serious person ... He was a normal person."
Esteban Santiago was born in New Jersey but moved to Puerto
Rico when he was 2, his brother said. He grew up in the southern coastal town
of Penuelas before joining the Guard in 2007.
Since returning from Iraq, Santiago served in the Army
Reserves and the Alaska National Guard in Anchorage. He was serving as a combat
engineer in the Guard before his discharge for "unsatisfactory performance",
said Lieutenant Colonel Candis Olmstead, a spokesperson. His military rank upon
discharge was E3, private 1st class, and he worked one weekend a month with an
additional 15 days of training yearly, Olmstead said.
She would not elaborate on his discharge, but the Pentagon
said he'd gone AWOL several times and was demoted and discharged.
Still, he'd had some successes during his military career,
being awarded a number of medals and commendations including the Iraq Campaign
Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.
His uncle and aunt in New Jersey were trying to make sense
of what they were hearing about Santiago after his arrest at the Fort
Lauderdale airport. FBI agents arrived at their house to question them, and
reporters swarmed around.
'Lost his mind'
Maria Ruiz told The Record that her nephew had recently
become a father and was struggling.
"It was like he lost his mind," she said in
Spanish of his return from Iraq. "He said he saw things."
Santiago was flying from Anchorage on a Delta flight and had
checked only one piece of luggage, which contained the gun.
Santiago was charged in a domestic violence case in January
2016, damaging a door when he forced his way into a bathroom at his girlfriend's
Anchorage home. The woman told officers he yelled at her to leave, strangled
her and smacked her on the side of the head, according to charging documents.
A month later municipal prosecutors said he violated the
conditions of his release when officers found him at her home during a routine
check. He told police he had lived there since he was released from custody the
previous month. His Anchorage attorney, Max Holmquist, declined to discuss his
client.
Law enforcement officers were at the girlfriend's home on Friday
afternoon, and officers guarding the property outside told a reporter who
approached the home to step away.