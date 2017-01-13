 

US charges three in Takata airbag scandal

2017-01-13 20:53
Washington - The United States on Friday indicted three former Takata executives, bringing the first charges in a scandal over exploding airbags that caused the largest auto safety recall in US history.

The individuals, who left the company in 2015, were charged with fraud for hiding the flaws in the airbags used by nearly every major carmaker, according to documents filed in federal court in Michigan.

Japan's Takata Corporation will plead guilty to fraud and pay $1 billion in fines to settle the scandal over exploding airbags that caused the largest auto safety recall in US history, US officials announced on Friday.


