Jose strengthened to a Category Four storm, as it followed in the path of Irma, US weather forecasters said. (Jose Romero, NOAA, RAMMB via AFP)

Washington - The US House of Representatives passed a critical $15 billion hurricane relief package Friday that included raising the debt ceiling and funding government until early December, sending the bill to President Donald Trump.

Lawmakers voted 316 to 90 to approve the package a day after the Senate easily passed the measure. If Trump signs the bill, as expected, it would extend US borrowing authority, prevent a government shutdown and free up emergency relief funding just as Florida braces for a direct hit from monster Hurricane Irma.