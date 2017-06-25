 

US father buries wrong man after coroner's mistake

2017-06-25 14:09
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Santa Ana - Eleven days after laying his son to rest, Frank J Kerrigan got a call from a friend.

"Your son is alive," he said.

"Bill (Shinker) put my son on the phone," Kerrigan said. "He said 'Hi Dad.' "

Orange County coroner's officials had misidentified the body, the Orange County Register reported on Friday.

The mix-up began on May 6 when a man was found dead behind a Verizon store in Fountain Valley.

Kerrigan, 82, of Wildomar, said he called the coroner's office and was told the body was that of his son, Frank M. Kerrigan, 57, who is mentally ill and had been living on the street.

Fingerprints 

When he asked whether he should identify the body, a woman said - apparently incorrectly - that identification had been made through fingerprints.

"When somebody tells me my son is dead, when they have fingerprints, I believe them," Kerrigan said. "If he wasn't identified by fingerprints I would been there in heartbeat."

Frank's sister, 56-year-old Carole Meikle of Silverado, went to the spot where he died to leave a photo of him, a candle, flowers and rosary beads.

"It was a very difficult situation for me to stand at a pretty disturbing scene. There was blood and dirty blankets," she said.

On May 12, the family held a $20 000 funeral that drew about 50 people from as far away as Las Vegas and Washington state. Frank's brother, John Kerrigan, gave the eulogy.

"We thought we were burying our brother," Meikle said. "Someone else had a beautiful sendoff. It's horrific."

The body was interred at a cemetery in Orange near where Kerrigan's wife is buried.

Earlier, in the funeral home, the grieving Kerrigan had looked at the man in the casket and touched his hair, convinced he was looking at his son for the last time. "I didn't know what my dead son was going to look like," he said.

Phone call

Then came the May 23 phone call from Shinker. Kerrigan's son was standing on the patio.

It was unclear how coroner's officials misidentified the body.

Doug Easton, an attorney hired by Kerrigan, said coroner's officials apparently weren't able to match the corpse's fingerprints through a law enforcement database and instead identified Kerrigan by using an old driver's licence photo.

When the family told authorities he was alive, they tried the fingerprints again and on June 1 learned they matched someone else's, Meikle said.

Easton said the coroner's office provided the Kerrigan family with a name of that person, but the identification hasn't been independently confirmed.

Legal action 

The attorney said the family plans to sue, alleging authorities didn't properly try to identify the body as Kerrigan's son because he is homeless.

Sheriff's Lieutenant Lane Lagaret, a spokesperson for the coroner's office, said the department extends regrets to the Kerrigan family "for any emotional stress caused as a result of this unfortunate incident."

Lagaret said in a statement on Saturday that the Orange County Sheriff's Department is conducting an internal investigation into the mix-up and that all identification policies and procedures will be reviewed to ensure no misidentifications occur in the future.

The mistaken death identification led the federal government to stop disability payments for her brother, Meikle said. The family is working to restore them.

Meikle said her brother chose to return to living on the street and doesn't understand how hard the mistake was on his family.

"We lived through our worst fear," she said. "He was dead on the sidewalk. We buried him. Those feelings don't go away."

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Bodies everywhere, many just skeletons' after Pakistan oil tanker blast

2017-06-25 12:43

Inside News24

 
/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 15:05 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 24 2017-06-24 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 