 

US-led strikes claim another 21 civilian lives

2017-03-05 00:27
Washington - US officials acknowledged on Saturday that 21 civilians had been killed in US-led coalition air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria in recent months.

The deaths bring to at least 220 the number of civilians unintentionally killed since operations to defeat ISIS began in late summer 2014, though critics say the real number is a lot higher.

A statement from the coalition said investigators had probed a series of reports alleging civilian deaths from air strikes.

In a January 13 strike on ISIS fighters in a house, investigators determined that eight civilians were unintentionally killed.

"During post-strike video analysis, civilians were identified near the house who were not evident prior to the strike," the coalition said in a statement.

Unintentional deaths also can occur when a civilian enters a bomb's zone of destruction after the munition has been released from a plane or drone circling high overhead.

It can take about 30 seconds for a bomb to reach its target.

Airwars, a London-based collective of journalists and researchers, uses local sources, photographs and media accounts to keep a detailed list of every known coalition air strike.


