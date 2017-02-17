 

US man charged in plot to bomb retail stores

2017-02-17 15:56
Ocala - Federal prosecutors say a Florida man planned to blow up several Target stores along the East Coast in an attempt to cheap stock in the company.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 48-year-old Mark Charles Barnett of Ocala is charged with possession of a firearm (destructive device) affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon. Barnett is a registered sex offender in Florida.

The US Department of Justice filed a complaint alleging Barnett built at least 10 explosive devices and paid another man to place the bombs on store shelves. Officials say the other man instead went to authorities.

The complaint says Barnett thought the explosions would cause Target stock prices to drop, allowing him to buy cheap shares in the company before it rebounded.

If convicted, Barnett faces up to 10 years in prison.

