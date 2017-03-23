US police say gang member abused child, 2

What To Read Next

Hempstead - Police say a member of the MS-13 street gang who had been deported from the US four times has stabbed two women and sexually assaulted a two-year-old girl in a New York City suburb.

Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail on Thursday.

Alvarado-Ventura is accused of assaulting the child while the girl's mother was at work.

Prosecutors say he then stabbed a woman outside a bar in a separate incident and then stabbed the toddler's mother when she discovered the sexual assault.

Police say Alvarado-Ventura was deported to El Salvador four times between 2006 and 2011. He faces life in prison.