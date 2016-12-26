 

US professor under fire for 'white genocide' tweet

2016-12-26 22:29
Philadelphia - A Drexel University professor has been summoned to a meeting with school officials after he tweeted: "All I Want for Christmas is White Genocide."

George Ciccariello-Maher, who is white, is an associate professor of politics at the Philadelphia university. His online biography says his academic specialties include "race and racism".

Drexel condemned the Twitter message as "utterly reprehensible" and "deeply disturbing". The school says in a statement it's "taking this situation very seriously" and has contacted the professor to meet.

Ciccariello-Maher told The Associated Press by email on Monday that the Christmas Eve tweet was meant to be satirical.

He said he was mocking what he called the "imaginary concept" of "white genocide", which he says was invented by white supremacists.

He added that Drexel's statement "sends a chilling message".

