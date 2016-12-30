US releases detailed look at Russia's election hacking

Washington — The US on Thursday released its most detailed report
yet on Russia's efforts to interfere in the US presidential election by hacking
American political sites and email accounts.
The
13-page joint analysis by the Homeland Security Department and the Federal
Bureau of Investigation was first such report ever to attribute malicious cyber
activity to a particular country or actors.
It was
also the first time the US has officially and specifically tied intrusions into
the Democratic National Committee to hackers with the Russian civilian and
military intelligence services, the FSB and GRU, expanding on an October 7
accusation by the Obama administration.
The
report said the intelligence services were involved in "an ongoing
campaign of cyber-enabled operations directed at the US government and its
citizens." It added, "In some cases, (the Russian intelligence
services') actors masqueraded as third parties, hiding behind false online
personas designed to cause the victim to misattribute the source of the
attack."
Over the
summer stolen emails from Democrats were posted by an online persona known as
Guccifer 2.0, believed by US officials to be linked to Russia. Outrage over
documents that appeared to show favouritism
for Hillary Clinton forced the DNC's chair, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, to
resign.
The US
released the report as President Barack Obama sanctioned the GRU and the FSB,
the GRU's leadership and companies which the US said support the GRU.
Thursday's
sanctions were the administration's first use of a 2015 executive order for
combatting cyberattacks against critical infrastructure and commercial
espionage. Because election systems aren't considered critical infrastructure,
Obama amended the order on Thursday to allow for sanctions on entities
"interfering with or undermining election processes or institutions."
The
retaliation against Russia, just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump
takes office, culminated months of political handwringing about how and whether
to respond to Moscow's meddling. US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia's
goal was to help Trump win — an assessment Trump has dismissed as ridiculous.
Trump said Thursday he would meet with the intelligence community's leaders
next week for an update on the situation.
Spearphishing
The
report did not go far beyond confirming details already disclosed by cyber security firm CrowdStrike, which was
hired to investigate the DNC hacks.
It
described the intelligence services' use of "spearphishing" — fake emails intended to trick victims into
typing in their usernames and passwords.
At least one person opened attachments with malicious software. The report
noted that actors "likely associated" with Russian intelligence
services are continuing to engage in spearphishing campaigns, including one
launched just days after the US election.
The DNC
was infiltrated by the FSB in summer 2015 and again by the GRU in spring 2016
using spearphishing emails that often appeared to come from legitimate or
official organisations, the report said.
Russian
officials have denied any involvement in hacking US political sites and emails.
The
report provides clues for cybersecurity workers in the private sector to
identify compromised systems and prevent more intrusions. The Homeland Security
Department said it has already included this information within its own cyber
threat information-sharing program, which automatically flags threats in real
time for participating companies and agencies.
US officials
also provided antivirus vendors with two malicious software samples used by
Russian intelligence services.