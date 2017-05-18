 

US seeks joint effort to ensure Venezuela head ends violence

2017-05-18 08:42
Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Nicolas Maduro salutes after he was appointed by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez for new Vice-President, replacing Elias Jaua. (Leo Ramirez, AFP)

Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Nicolas Maduro salutes after he was appointed by Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez for new Vice-President, replacing Elias Jaua. (Leo Ramirez, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

United Nations - US Ambassador Nikki Haley says the US has called for the first-ever Security Council consultations on Venezuela to seek joint efforts to ensure that President Nicolas Maduro ends violence and restores democracy.

She said in a statement ahead of Wednesday's closed-door meeting that Venezuela is "on the verge of humanitarian crisis", with medicine unavailable, hospitals lacking supplies and people facing difficulty finding food.

Haley said "peaceful protesters have been injured, arrested and even killed by their own government".

Britain's UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft warned that if things go wrong, Venezuela could "descend into conflict" and threaten international peace and security.

He called Wednesday's briefing by Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca a first step in raising awareness in the council, which has been talking about conflict prevention.


Read more on:    nicolas maduro  |  venezuela

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Israel lauds US security ties following Trump disclosures

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: What stood out from Van Breda emergency call
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, May 17 2017-05-17 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 