US Senate approves new sanctions on Russia, Iran

Washington - The US Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly passed tough sanctions on Russia and Iran, sending the House of Representatives a bill that would prevent President Donald Trump from unilaterally easing penalties on Moscow.

The measure, which passed on a vote of 98 to two, seeks to make Tehran pay a price for its "continued support of terrorism".

It also aims to punish Russia's Vladimir Putin for interfering in last year's US election and to make it tougher for the White House to roll back sanctions.

US intelligence chiefs have concluded that Russia orchestrated a campaign to undermine the American election process that included espionage and cyber-attacks, as a means to tilt the vote in Trump's favour.

"Not only did we pass a new round of tough sanctions for Russia's meddling in our election, we codified existing sanctions into law, making them harder to lift and we moved to make Congress - not the President - the final arbiter of sanctions relief when necessary," top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said before the vote.

"Any idea of the president that he can lift sanctions on his own for whatever reason are dashed by this legislation".

Embroiled in crisis

The bill as originally introduced was exclusively about slapping new sanctions on Iran. But lawmakers attached a bipartisan amendment on Russia to it early this week.

The addition came with the White House deeply embroiled in crisis over whether Trump's campaign team colluded with a Russian effort to sway the 2016 election.

The measure would require a green light from Congress in the event sanctions on Russia are relaxed, suspended or terminated.

It would codify in law the sanctions imposed by executive decree by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, especially against the Russian energy industry.

