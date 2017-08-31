 

US shutters Russia's San Francisco consulate in retaliation, Russia 'regrets' order

2017-08-31 22:21

AP and AFP

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington — In an escalating tit-for-tat, the United States forced Russia on Thursday to shutter its consulate in San Francisco and scale back its diplomatic presence in Washington and New York, as relations between the two former Cold War foes continued to unravel.

The Trump administration said the move constituted its response to the Kremlin's "unwarranted and detrimental" decision to force the US to cut its diplomatic staff in Russia. Under the order, Russia must close its San Francisco consulate by Saturday, along with Russia's "chancery annex" in Washington and a "consular annex" in New York.

"The United States is prepared to take further action as necessary and as warranted," said State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert. Still, she said the US hoped both countries could now move toward "improved relations between our two countries and increased cooperation on areas of mutual concern".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday expressed "regret at the escalation of tensions". 

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Lavrov as Washington announced it was ordering Moscow to shut the consulate, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"In response the minister expressed regret at the escalation of tensions in bilateral relations," it said.

"Moscow will examine the new measures announced by the Americans in detail after which our reaction will be announced."

"The Consulate General will act in accordance with the decision that will be taken by the Russian leadership regarding this decision by the Americans," the consul in San Francisco Sergei Petrov told RIA-Novosti news agency.

"Right now the foreign ministry will decide on the procedure of the shut down, where people will go, and so forth," he said.

Earlier this month, the Kremlin retaliated for stepped-up US sanctions on Russia by announcing the US would have to cut its embassy and consulate staff in Russia by 755 people. During meetings in the Philippines shortly thereafter, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson left open the possibility the US, in turn, would retaliate for that move, and promised Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a formal response by September 1.

The US has said as a result, it will stop issuing visas at its consulates in Russia in cities other than Moscow. A senior US official said on Thursday that the US reduction of diplomatic staff is complete.

Nevertheless, the United States argued that the score has been evened, urging Russia not to retaliate for the retaliation. US officials pointed out that Russia, when it ordered the cut in US diplomats, had argued it was merely bringing the size of the two countries' diplomatic presences into "parity".

"The United States hopes that, having moved toward the Russian Federation's desire for parity, we can avoid further retaliatory actions by both sides," Nauert said.

Russia has had a diplomatic presence in San Francisco since 1852, according to the consulate's website. It closed in 1924 because of a lack of funds but reopened in 1934 after Washintgon established diplomatic relations with the Soviet Union.


Read more on:    us  |  russia

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Polish police suspect old Jewish cemetery was damaged

56 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'I want you journalists to be regulated' - the best Motsoeneng quotes from briefing
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 22:01 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 21:21 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 