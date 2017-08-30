 

US strikes ISIS militants heading toward evacuees

2017-08-30 20:26




Beirut - The US-led coalition says it has struck an Islamic State convoy coming from militant-held territory in Syria to meet ISIS evacuees being transferred there under a controversial deal brokered by Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.

US officials have criticised the transfer of hundreds of militants and civilians who are bound for an ISIS-held area near the Iraqi border, saying the extremists should be killed on the battlefield.

Colonel Ryan Dillon said Wednesday's airstrike hit vehicles identified as belonging to ISIS that were travelling from ISIS-held territory toward the convoy.

Coalition officials say they are not bound by the evacuation agreement and may strike the evacuees themselves. An earlier coalition airstrike destroyed a small bridge and cratered a road, hindering the movement of the evacuees.

There are about 300 militants and almost as many family members on buses being evacuated under the deal, which ended the ISIS presence along the Lebanon-Syria border.

Read more on:    us  |  syria  |  syria conflict

