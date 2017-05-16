 

US: Syria using 'crematorium' to hide mass killings

2017-05-16 05:25
(File, AFP)

(File, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Washington - The Syrian regime has installed a crematorium in a military prison to destroy the remains of thousands of murdered prisoners, the United States alleges.

Stuart Jones, acting assistant secretary for the State Department Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, gave reporters satellite pictures apparently showing snow melting on the roof of the facility.

"Beginning in 2013, the Syrian regime modified a building within the Saydnaya complex to support what we believe is a crematorium," he said, referring to a military jail north of Damascus.

"Although the regime's many atrocities are well documented, we believe that the building of a crematorium is an effort to cover up the extent of the mass murders taking place in Saydnaya".

Died in prison

Jones said Washington's information came from credible humanitarian agencies and from the US "intelligence community" and that as many as 50 people per day are thought to be hanged at Saydnaya.

He did not give an official estimate for the total number killed, but cited an Amnesty International report that between 5 000 and 11 000 had died in the prison between 2011 and 2015.

President Bashar al-Assad's Syrian regime, he alleged, had detained between 65 000 and 117 000 people over the same period.

The latest satellite photograph presented by Jones dated to January 2015, more than two years ago and it was not immediately clear why the United States waited to present its evidence.

Read more on:    us  |  syria  |  syria conflict

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Trump accused of divulging top secret intelligence to Russians

55 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
'We are here, we mean business' - Malema on #SecretBallot hearing
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 05:34 AM
Road name: Old Oak Road

Cape Town 05:22 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Quantity Surveyor

Western Cape
Mass Staffing Projects
R450 000 - R650 000 Per Year

Civil Engineer

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R400 000 - R600 000 Per Year

Senior Quantity Surveyor

Cape Town
Goldman Tech Resourcing
R480 000 - R600 000 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

HOUSES FOR SALE IN Paarl, Val De Vie Estate

Houses R 18 900 000

HOUSES FOR SALE IN Paarl

Houses R 7 595 000

HOUSES FOR SALE IN Paarl

Houses R 10 500 000

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 