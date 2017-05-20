US to announce $110bn Saudi arms sale as Trump visits

What To Read Next

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on May 19, 2017. (AFP)

Washington - US officials say the Trump administration plans to announce $110bn in advanced military equipment sales and training to Saudi Arabia this weekend as President Donald Trump visits the country.



The package includes tanks, combat ships, missile defence systems, radar and communications and cybersecurity technology. The announcement is expected on Saturday.

Officials providing details were not authorised to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. Much of the package builds on commitments made before Trump took office.



Separately on Friday, the administration informed Congress it will sell some $500m in precision guided munitions to Saudi Arabia.



The State Department says the munitions will improve Saudi targeting ability, particularly in Yemen where it has been criticised for civilian deaths in its fight against Iranian-backed rebels.





