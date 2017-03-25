 

One dead in shooting along Vegas Strip

2017-03-25 23:00

Las Vegas - A gunman barricaded himself inside a bus on Saturday along the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a partial closure of the busy boulevard, police said.

The standoff began after a shooting was reported on Las Vegas Boulevard in the heart of the Strip near the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino.

Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Flamingo Road and Harmon Avenue.

A hospital spokesperson said one person died in the shooting.

University Medical Center spokesperson Danita Cohen said two people were taken to the hospital after the Saturday shooting.

She said one person has died and the other is in fair condition.

Police say they do not believe there are any other suspects. No further information was available.

Read more on:    us

