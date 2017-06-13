 

Venezuela court rejects call to stop constitution rewrite

2017-06-13 06:56
Venezuelan opposition activists clash with the riot police during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. (Federico Parra, AFP)

Venezuelan opposition activists clash with the riot police during a rally against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. (Federico Parra, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Caracas - Venezuela's Supreme Court on Monday rejected the chief prosecutor's motion to stop President Nicolas Maduro's push to rewrite the constitution as the restive nation continued to be rocked by protests and a transit strike.

The Supreme Court's electoral branch declared Luisa Ortega Diaz's request inadmissible on the same day anti-government demonstrators were marching toward the high court in protest of its refusal to stop Maduro's special assembly.

Opposition leaders said pro-government armed groups known as "colectivos" clashed with protesters and journalists near the Supreme Court and witnesses' videos showed fistfights and people being shoved to the ground at the demonstration site. 

National guardsmen in black helmets and bulletproof vests stretched across a street with plastic shields, blocking protesters from reaching the court.

The decision came four days after Ortega Diaz made an impassioned plea on the Supreme Court steps, grasping Venezuela's small blue constitution book in her hands and declaring the future of the nation's democracy was at stake.

Two months of anti-government protests have left at least 68 people dead as demonstrators demand new presidential elections in the face of triple-digit inflation that keeps rising, soaring crime and crippling food and medical shortages.

Venezuelans in Caracas awoke on Monday to find their city paralysed by a public transportation strike that union leaders said stretched through 90% of the capital. Transit workers said they were protesting unsafe work conditions and demanding the release of a colleague detained nearly two weeks ago. 

Bus driver Santos Quevedo was charged with terrorism after allegedly transporting a group of opposition protesters, but local reports say the government opponents forced him to give them a ride.

As during previous protests, the government closed several metro stations.

White flag

Speaking outside the Supreme Court, union leaders said transit workers are the first to wake up in the morning and often exposed to dangerous conditions in a country with one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

"Every time we leave our homes we don't know if we'll return alive," said Pedro Jimenez, president of a local union called the Southwest Transporters Bloc. He demanded that the government take action to ensure drivers' safety.

The Venezuelan Red Cross draped a giant white flag with a red cross above its entrance about 3km away, an act usually reserved for extraordinary events such as natural disasters, to identify it as a neutral safe haven. The last time the flag is believed to have been raised was in April 2013 during the presidential election to replace the late President Hugo Chavez, which Maduro won by a narrow vote.

The Red Cross raised the flag again as a protective measure in light of recent protests in which authorities have used tear gas near the institution's hospital, said Jose Ramon Gonzalez, the group's national relief director. Though the institution itself has not been attacked, Gonzalez said the flag is meant to help protect both medical aid workers and patients arriving at the hospital.

The agency has treated 254 patients in Caracas and more than 500 nationwide during the recent wave of protests, Gonzalez said. The majority have suffered from ailments related to inhaling tear gas, being struck by rubber bullets and surface wounds.

More than 1 000 people have been injured nationwide in a wave of unrest unleashed after the Supreme Court in late March stripped the opposition-controlled National Assembly of its last powers, a decision later reserved amid a storm of international criticism. Many of the protests have ended with state security launching tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters, some of whom throw rocks and even jars filled with faeces at officers.

Maduro has vowed to resolve the crisis by convening a special assembly to rewrite the constitution. But the opposition refuses to participate, denouncing the push as another means by which he will further consolidate his power.


Read more on:    nicolas maduro  |  caracas

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Floods in Uruguay send almost 6 000 fleeing homes

2017-06-13 06:17

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: SABC briefs media on Hlaudi decision
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 10 2017-06-10 21:42 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 