Opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles talks to journalists after official results of the presidential elections were announced in Caracas, Venezuela. (Fernando Llano, AP)

Caracas - Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles said on Thursday authorities confiscated his passport and prevented him from traveling to New York to meet with UN officials about his country's deadly political crisis.

"I will not be able to attend the meeting with the [UN] High Commissioner for Human Rights... I am outside the migration zone without my passport" after officials confiscated it, Capriles said in a video posted on Twitter.