 

Venezuela protesters bring 'poo bombs' to hurl at cops

2017-05-10 22:55
(Fernando Llano, AP)

Caracas - Venezuelan protesters hit the streets on Wednesday armed with "Poopootov cocktails," jars filled with excrement which they vowed to hurl at police as a wave of anti-government demonstrations turned dirty.

"We are using those 'poopootov' bombs as we call them because they repress us with Molotov cocktails; with pellet guns and everything and this is our only way to throw something at them," said one protester, displaying a jar of brown liquid.

"The government is arbitrarily attacking us whereas we are seeking a way to protest that we need a change of government - and that is not the same thing".

Clashes between protesters and riot cops have left 36 people dead and hundreds injured since unrest erupted on April 1, according to authorities.

Demonstrators blame socialist President Nicolas Maduro for an economic crisis in the oil-rich state that has caused shortages of food and of basic supplies...such as toilet paper.

Read more on:    venezuela

WATCH: Van Breda domestic worker identifies murder weapon - day 9 court wrap
