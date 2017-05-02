 

Venezuelans block roads to protest Maduro's plans

2017-05-02 22:29
(Fernando Llano, AP)

(Fernando Llano, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Caracas - Caracas residents blocked streets with trash bags, broken concrete and twisted metal on Tuesday to protest the socialist president's bid to rewrite the constitution amid a deepening political crisis.

Increasingly embattled President Nicolas Maduro signed a decree on Monday to begin the process of rewriting the country's charter. Opposition leaders immediately cried foul, calling the planned constitutional assembly a ploy to put off regional elections scheduled for this year and a presidential election that was to be held in 2018.

Carry out a coup

Polling has suggested the socialists would lose both those elections badly at a time of widespread anger over triple-digit inflation and shortages of food and other goods.

Speaking hours after yet another big anti-government march ended in rock throwing by some protesters and tear gas from police, Maduro said a new constitution was needed to restore peace and stop the opposition from trying to carry out a coup.

"This will be a citizens' assembly made up of workers," the president said. "The day has come brothers. Don't fail me now. Don't fail (Hugo) Chavez and don't fail your motherland."

"I am no Mussolini", he added.

The president was vague in a televised speech about how members of the constitutional assembly would be chosen. He hinted some would selected by voters, but many observers expect the government to give itself the power to pick a majority of delegates.

Overthrow him

At least 29 people have died in the unrest of the past month and hundreds have been injured. Opposition lawmaker Jose Olivares was hit in the head with a tear gas canister on Monday and was led away with blood streaming down his face.

The unrest began in reaction to an attempt to nullify the opposition controlled-congress, but has become a vehicle for people to vent their fury at Venezuela's economic problems and violent crime. Maduro blames the economy's troubles on sabotage by his opponents and accuses them of conspiring to overthrow him.


Read more on:    nicolas maduro  |  venezuela

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 detained, weapons seized in French anti-terrorism raids

2017-05-02 21:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Law students provide free representation for high schoolers
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 2 results 2017-05-02 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 