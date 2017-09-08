 

Venezuela's Maduro accuses opposition leader of treason

2017-09-08 09:40
President Nicolas Maduro. (Ariana Cubillos, AP)

President Nicolas Maduro. (Ariana Cubillos, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Caracas - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday accused opposition leader Julio Borges of treason for embarking on a European tour to rally international powers against Caracas.

Borges, who leads the National Assembly that Maduro effectively shut down by creating a new Constituent Assembly in July, has held meetings this week with the leaders of France, Spain, Germany and Britain, with Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday pledging her "unwavering support" for the opposition.

"It makes no difference to me what Merkel says or the queen of England, in Venezuela we have justice. We don't take orders from London, or Madrid, or Washington," he told the new legislative body.

READ: US hits 'dictator' Maduro with sanctions over disputed Venezuela vote

The left-wing leader, who weathered a wave of protests from April to July that left 125 people dead but is facing a growing economic crisis, added that Borges must be tried for "treason to the fatherland", a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Legal actions have intensified against members of the opposition since the Constituent Assembly was sworn in on August 4.

The body has created a "truth commission" to investigate several leaders for treason.

Maduro accused Borges of conspiring with US President Donald Trump, who recently imposed tough new sanctions on Caracas.

"Trump and Borges have united for a worldwide crusade against the economy of Venezuela," said Maduro, who has repeatedly accused Washington of trying to foment a coup to capture the country's vast oil reserves.

Read more on:    nicolas maduro  |  venezuela

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: The insanity of Hurricane Irma as she heads for Miami

2017-09-07 16:25

Inside News24

 
/News
POLOTIKI | Episode 12: Sex scandal, assassinations and 783 charges
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 6 2017-09-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 