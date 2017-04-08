Vessel being attacked off Yemen's coast

What To Read Next

Mogadishu - A piracy watchdog says a vessel has been attacked and possibly boarded off the coast of war-ravaged Yemen.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations watchdog said late on Saturday that it had received a report from a vessel under attack. It gave no details.

The attack comes after Somali pirates hijacked at least two vessels with foreign crews in recent weeks, marking a return of the threat after several years.

The waters off Somalia and Yemen are part of a crucial global trade route.

Graeme Gibbon Brooks, the CEO of the British firm Dryad Maritime, said security officials believed the vessel to be a bulk carrier.



