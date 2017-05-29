 

Violent storm kills six in Moscow

2017-05-29 21:02
A municipal worker cleans the area by the eternal flame in Moscow's Alexander Garden following a storm on May 29, 2017. (AFP)

Moscow - A violent storm swept through Moscow area on Monday, leaving 13 people dead and dozens injured as freak winds toppled hundreds of trees, officials said.

"Due to hurricane winds in the northeast, south-west and east of Moscow trees fell on pedestrians. Five people were killed," the city's investigative committee said in a statement.

"Also a bus stop was damaged due to a strong gust of wind. An elderly man...was killed on the spot," it said, adding that an investigation was under way into the deaths.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said "over 40 people had to seek medical help" after the storm, expressing condolences for those who died.

"Several hundred trees were felled," he wrote on his official Twitter. "We are taking necessary measures to deal with the consequences."

Moscow emergencies services dispatched units to remove the felled trees but had no information about any serious material damages, a spokesperson said.

The weather caused delays in Moscow's airports and the express train to Vnukovo airport had to halt service as workers removed a tree from the line.


