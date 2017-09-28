Volunteers attacked delivering quake aid in Mexico

What To Read Next

A mother holds her son’s hand at the Magdalena de las Salinas trauma hospital in Mexico City. (Rebecca Blackwell, AP)

Mexico City - Mexico's Roman Catholic Archdiocese says young people delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims in the southern state of Oaxaca have been attacked and robbed.

The archdiocese's information service says unidentified gunmen waylaid a pickup truck driven by the group on Tuesday. Carlos Arvizu, administrator of the Papa Francisco Pro Felicitas foundation, said on Wednesday that one person was shot, another was beaten and a woman was raped.

A photograph shows a pickup with numerous bullet impacts. The attackers stole the group's cellphones and about $2 000.

Oaxaca was rocked by a magnitude 8.1 quake on September 7 and a 6.1 temblor on September 23.

Since the first earthquake, youths delivering aid from churches have been a common sight in Juchitan and other hard-hit communities.