 

Volunteers attacked delivering quake aid in Mexico

2017-09-28 13:34
A mother holds her son’s hand at the Magdalena de las Salinas trauma hospital in Mexico City. (Rebecca Blackwell, AP)

A mother holds her son’s hand at the Magdalena de las Salinas trauma hospital in Mexico City. (Rebecca Blackwell, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mexico City - Mexico's Roman Catholic Archdiocese says young people delivering relief supplies to earthquake victims in the southern state of Oaxaca have been attacked and robbed.

The archdiocese's information service says unidentified gunmen waylaid a pickup truck driven by the group on Tuesday. Carlos Arvizu, administrator of the Papa Francisco Pro Felicitas foundation, said on Wednesday that one person was shot, another was beaten and a woman was raped.

A photograph shows a pickup with numerous bullet impacts. The attackers stole the group's cellphones and about $2 000. 

Oaxaca was rocked by a magnitude 8.1 quake on September 7 and a 6.1 temblor on September 23.

Since the first earthquake, youths delivering aid from churches have been a common sight in Juchitan and other hard-hit communities.

Read more on:    mexico  |  earthquakes  |  aid

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

The Nobel Prizes in numbers

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Power relations and sexual violence tackled in ‘Khwezi’
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 27 2017-09-27 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 