 

WATCH: Several dead as explosion strikes nursery in China

2017-06-15 14:28

An explosion has struck a nursery in eastern China, with local government saying at least seven people have been killed. It is unclear if any children were part of the fatalities. 

At least 59 people, including children, were injured.

The blast occurred as children were being picked up from the school in the city of Xuzhou in Jiangsu province on Thursday, police said.

Photos purportedly from the scene and posted to social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some of them bleeding.

One woman is clutching her child, who is in tears. The force of the blast tore the clothes off some of the people lying on the ground.

It was not clear whether the explosion was an accident or was deliberately set.

WATCH: the moment the explosion went off

The newspaper Xiandaikuaibao on its website cited an unidentified witness as saying the explosive appeared to have been a bottle of cooking gas.

Calls to the kindergarten and local hospitals rang unanswered, AP news agency reported.

An official at the police station in Fengxian county told AFP news agency that the explosion was under investigation.

It is the latest tragedy to strike a nursery in China in recent weeks.

A school bus packed with kindergarten pupils erupted in flames inside a tunnel in eastern Shandong province on May 9, killing 11 children, a teacher and the driver.

Officials later said the fire was intentionally set by the driver, who was angry at losing overtime wages.

Read more on:    china

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

French cold case: Arrests over 1984 killing of 4-year-old

2017-06-15 13:15

Inside News24

 
/News
'Daytime, night time...I just don't feel safe anymore' - UJ student
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 14 2017-06-14 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 