 

'We will not give into fear' - Macron at victory party

2017-05-08 05:28
Emmanuel Macron ahead of his victory speech on Sunday night after winning the French presidential elections (AP).

Emmanuel Macron ahead of his victory speech on Sunday night after winning the French presidential elections (AP).

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Paris - Emmanuel Macron made a plea for national unity in a speech to thousands of supporters celebrating his win in France's presidential election on Sunday.

"We will not give into fear, we will not give into division," the 39-year-old centrist said.

He also reached out to the millions who voted for his vanquished far-right rival Marine Le Pen, pledging to bring them back from the "extremes".

"They voted out of anger, distress and sometimes conviction. I respect them," he told the flag-waving crowd.

"I will do everything I can over the next five years to ensure that people no longer have any reason to vote for extremes."

Macron also made a gesture to left-wing and right-wing voters who backed him to block a Le Pen presidency, despite not supporting his programme.

"I also want to address the people who voted for me without sharing our ideas. I know it is not a blank cheque," said Macron.

And to the French people, he said: "I will protect you against threats. I will bring you together because I want us to be unified."

Read more on:    emmanuel ­macron  |  france

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cyprus leader criticises UN envoy for alleged bias, haste

2017-05-08 05:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Here's what Johannesburg youth think about the city's state
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 