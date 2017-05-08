'We will not give into fear' - Macron at victory party

Emmanuel Macron ahead of his victory speech on Sunday night after winning the French presidential elections (AP).

Paris - Emmanuel Macron made a plea for national unity in a speech to thousands of supporters celebrating his win in France's presidential election on Sunday.

"We will not give into fear, we will not give into division," the 39-year-old centrist said.

He also reached out to the millions who voted for his vanquished far-right rival Marine Le Pen, pledging to bring them back from the "extremes".

"They voted out of anger, distress and sometimes conviction. I respect them," he told the flag-waving crowd.

"I will do everything I can over the next five years to ensure that people no longer have any reason to vote for extremes."

Macron also made a gesture to left-wing and right-wing voters who backed him to block a Le Pen presidency, despite not supporting his programme.

"I also want to address the people who voted for me without sharing our ideas. I know it is not a blank cheque," said Macron.

And to the French people, he said: "I will protect you against threats. I will bring you together because I want us to be unified."