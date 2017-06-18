While House gets White House tapes deadline

Washington - The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee says the panel is looking forward to getting a response from the White House this week as to whether President Donald Trump has tapes of private conversations with fired FBI Director James Comey.

Representative Adam Schiff says he wants the White House to acknowledge the tapes or make clear there are no tapes and "it was an idle threat".

The panel sent a bipartisan letter this month to White House counsel Don McGahn seeking an answer by this Friday. The committee also sent a letter to Comey asking for any notes or memos.

Schiff says if the panel can't get an answer then he believes a subpoena will be needed.

He spoke on ABC's This Week.