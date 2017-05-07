 

White House disputes political risks for 2018

2017-05-07 22:12
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise holds up a copy of the original Affordable Care Act. (J Scott Applewhite, AP)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise holds up a copy of the original Affordable Care Act. (J Scott Applewhite, AP)

Branchburg - The White House is disputing the argument by congressional Democrats that House Republicans could face election losses in 2018 due to the health care bill they pushed through last week.

President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus, said after the Senate passed its version and the two chambers settled on a final compromise, voters would embrace Republicans for giving them a system with lower premiums, better service and more options.

He told Fox News Sunday that he thinks "the Republican Party will be rewarded" when the health care legislation to replace President Barack Obama's overhaul becomes law.

Earlier, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said cutting nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid would give states freedom to tailor the programme to fit their needs.

Price said during appearances on two Sunday talk shows that Medicaid was fundamentally flawed. He said changes would get people the care and coverage that they needed.

A proposed $880 billion cut to Medicaid was in an earlier version of the bill and based on a Congressional Budget Office analysis of the measure.

The CBO has yet to release an updated analysis of the latest version of the bill, which faces an uncertain outcome in the Senate.


