 

Whopping tip: Waiter accused of stealing diamond ring

2017-04-14 21:13
(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pensacola - Talk about a tip.

A Florida waiter is accused of stealing a $3 000 diamond ring that fell off a customer's finger.

Pensacola police tell news outlets 27-year-old Wesley Aaron Dicus was arrested on Tuesday on charges of grand theft and dealing in stolen property.

The Pensacola News Journal reports a 39-year-old woman told police she believed the ring slipped off when she put lotion on her hands. The ring was later identified on an online app called OfferUp.

Police say detectives posing as a couple met with Dicus and he offered to sell it to them for $2 000. Police arrested him when the markings on the ring matched the woman's description.

Dicus remains in jail.

Read more on:    us

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Roof of Bellagio mall burns near iconic fountains in Vegas

2017-04-14 20:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Bombings, kidnappings and treason - a week in Africa

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday April 14 results 2017-04-14 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 