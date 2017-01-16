 

Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter arrested

2017-01-16 22:50
An undated file image of Omar Mateen. (MySpace via AP, File)

San Francisco, Jan 16, 2017 (AFP) -The wife of Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen was arrested by the FBI on Monday at her home in California, a law enforcement official said, following questions over whether she was aware of his plans to carry out the attack.

Mateen gunned down 49 people at the Pulse gay nightclub on June 12, 2015, in the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Mateen, whose parents had immigrated from Afghanistan, had apparently become radicalized after watching online jihadist propaganda.

Media reports have said that his wife Noor Salman, who is of Palestinian descent, may have had prior knowledge of his plan to carry out the massacre.

She was taken into custody early Monday in Rodeo, a community about 40km northeast of San Francisco, FBI spokesperson Prentice Danner told AFP.

He declined to provide further details of the arrest, but said she faced unspecified charges out of Florida.

"This is a matter that we continue to take very seriously," US Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on MSNBC.

"We said from the beginning we were going to look at every aspect of this case, every aspect of this shooter's life - to determine not just why did he take these actions, but who else knew about them, was anyone else involved, is there any other accountability that needs to be had here in this case."

Several US media outlets cited law enforcement sources as saying that Salman faced charges related to obstruction of justice.

