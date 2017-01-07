 

Winter digs in across Central and Eastern Europe

2017-01-07 16:17
(iStock)

Berlin - Winter has set in with a vengeance across much of central and Eastern Europe. The reason for the frigid blast is a strong area of high pressure that has settled over western parts of the continent.

The location of the high or anticyclone means that the past few days have seen a cold northerly blast extend from Scandinavia to the Levant countries.

Kiev is facing temperatures of around minus 15°C. This is around 11 degrees below the January average.

The air is even more frigid in Moscow where we could see temperatures struggling to reach minus 25°C throughout this weekend. Nirmally the highs near minus 9°C.

Further south, there is an area of low pressure dominating the weather, bringing relatively mild, moist air across the Mediterranean. This feed of moisture readily turned to snow as it moved over Italy, the Balkans and across the Black Sea.

Naples had seen a rare covering of snow as the wintry blast hit southern and central Italy on Friday, making clean-up work harder for firefighters in the quake-destroyed town of Norcia.

Above freezing

On the other side of the Adriatic, much of Bosnia was covered in snow on Friday, struggling to reach minus 11°C  in the heat of the day.

The snow brought traffic to a halt in many areas and some mountain roads were completely sealed off. Cold weather warnings have been issued and the bitter weather is expected to continue into the beginning of next week.

Greece is expecting significant snowfalls this weekend with temperatures barely getting above freezing in Athens. The same is true for much of Turkey where we've had heavy snow on and off since the turn of the year.

The latest snowstorm stopped all flights in and out of Istanbul's main Ataturk Airport for a time. The snowfall has also caused hundreds of village roads to be blocked in the eastern provinces of Turkey.

Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine have had blizzards on and off for much of this week and further snow and strong winds are forecast as the winter storm extends into western Russia.


You can hit me. I’ll smile in your face

44 minutes ago
Steps to better maths pass rate

