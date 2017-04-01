 

Wisconsin man suspected of killing 4 dies of wounds

2017-04-01
Madison - A man suspected in a string of fatal shootings in northern Wisconsin in the US that ended in a shootout with police has died.

State Department of Justice spokesperson Johnny Koremenos says 45-year-old Nengmy Vang died early on Saturday morning. 

Investigators say Vang got into a domestic incident with his wife and went to the Rothschild bank where she worked on March 22. He shot two bank employees to death and then travelled to nearby Schofield, where he shot and killed his wife's divorce attorney.

He then barricaded himself in his Weston apartment. Investigators say he shot and killed an Everest Metro Police detective as he was setting up a perimeter.

Police eventually stormed the apartment and shot Vang dead.

