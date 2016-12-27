Witness who filmed Russian plane's crash located

In this frame grab, soldiers put a flight recorder of the crashed plane on a pier just outside Sochi. (Rossiya One TV Channel photo via AP)

Sochi - Russia's top investigative agency says it has located a man who filmed a Russian military plane as it crashed in the Black Sea.

The Investigative Committee said on Tuesday that it had found several witnesses of Sunday's crash of the Tu-154 plane, including a man who filmed the jet's brief flight and its crash. It didn't identify the man.

The committee didn't indicate if the images the man caught were photographs or video or movie footage.

The plane belonging to the Defence Ministry and bound for a Russian military base in Syria fell into the sea two minutes after taking off from Sochi.

Investigators are looking into pilot error, equipment failure, bad fuel and alien objects stuck in the engines as possible causes of the crash that killed all 92 people on board.

Meanwhile, samples have been taken from a tank used to fuel the plane.

The investigators have been looking into the possibility that Sunday's crash was caused by bad fuel.