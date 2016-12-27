 

Witness who filmed Russian plane's crash located

2016-12-27 22:32
In this frame grab, soldiers put a flight recorder of the crashed plane on a pier just outside Sochi. (Rossiya One TV Channel photo via AP)

In this frame grab, soldiers put a flight recorder of the crashed plane on a pier just outside Sochi. (Rossiya One TV Channel photo via AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Sochi - Russia's top investigative agency says it has located a man who filmed a Russian military plane as it crashed in the Black Sea.

The Investigative Committee said on Tuesday that it had found several witnesses of Sunday's crash of the Tu-154 plane, including a man who filmed the jet's brief flight and its crash. It didn't identify the man.

The committee didn't indicate if the images the man caught were photographs or video or movie footage.

The plane belonging to the Defence Ministry and bound for a Russian military base in Syria fell into the sea two minutes after taking off from Sochi.

Investigators are looking into pilot error, equipment failure, bad fuel and alien objects stuck in the engines as possible causes of the crash that killed all 92 people on board.

Meanwhile, samples have been taken from a tank used to fuel the plane.

The investigators have been looking into the possibility that Sunday's crash was caused by bad fuel.

Read more on:    russia  |  plane crashes  |  air travel

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

US, Russian militaries sharing more information on Syria

2016-12-27 21:56

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 5 news stories that shook 2016

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Silver Mine 18:51 PM
Road name: Ou Kaapse Weg

Camps Bay 17:28 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 27 results 2016-12-27 21:45 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 