 

Woman accused of locking disabled sister in closet

2017-09-26 23:08

Michigan - A Michigan woman, who authorities say kept her disabled adult sister locked in a closet, has been convicted of charges, including unlawful imprisonment.

A Shiawassee County jury on Monday also found Candy Lawson guilty of vulnerable adult abuse and embezzlement. Prosecutors say she stole disability benefits that were intended for her sister. Lawson faces prison time when sentenced in October.

Prosecutors say Lawson gave her sister little food, water or clothing. A construction worker found her in 2015.

Lawson took the stand in her own defense last week, saying the space her sister was kept in was a room, not a closet. She said she needed to lock her sister in at night because she would otherwise wander off. Lawson denied restricting access to food.

Lawson's lawyer plans an appeal.

