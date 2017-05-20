 

Woman cuts off genitals of 'rapist' holy man

2017-05-20 21:45
iStock

iStock

New Delhi - An Indian woman has cut off a Hindu religious teacher's genital after he allegedly tried to rape her at her house in the southern state of Kerala, police said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old law student was at her home in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram when she says she was attacked by the 54-year-old man.

Regular prayers

District police chief G Sparjan Kumar said that the man repeatedly visited the woman's house to perform rituals for her father's health.

The woman claimed the man had been assaulting her for several years, according to Kumar, who said police had registered a case against Swami for sexual offences against a minor and rape.

"She used a knife in her defence and cut off his penis," Kumar said.

The woman called the police herself following the incident.

She is now under police protection and receiving trauma counselling, the police chief added. Area Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul B Krishna told the Times of India that the woman's father had been bed-ridden for years.

Sexually abused

Her mother became acquainted with the alleged suspect as she appointed him to conduct regular prayers at the house to "remove all the problems faced by the family".

The woman told the police that she had told her mother she was being sexually abused by the 'religious guru'.

"We may also register a case against her mother for abetting the crime," Krishna told the newspaper.


