Women on trial for Kim Jong-Nam murder plead not guilty

Indonesian suspect Siti Aisyah in court in the ongoing investigation into the assassination of Kim Jong Nam in Malaysia. (Daniel Chan, AP)

Shah Alam - Two women pleaded not guilty on Monday to murdering Kim Jong-Nam, the half-brother of North Korea's leader, at the start of their trial in Malaysia over the Cold War-style assassination that shocked the world.

Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong entered their pleas through interpreters at Shah Alam High Court, outside the capital Kuala Lumpur.

The murder charge was read first to Aisyah, 25, who was wearing traditional Malay dress, in the Indonesian language. After conferring with an interpreter, the interpreter indicated she was pleading not guilty.

The charge was then read to Huong, 29, who was wearing a blue jumper, in the Vietnamese language. Her interpreter also told the court she was pleading not guilty.

The defendants were arrested just days after the killing of Kim Jong-Nam on February 13 as he waited to board a plane to Macau at Kuala Lumpur airport.

They are accused of rubbing toxic VX nerve agent in his face. They claim they were duped into believing they were taking part in a prank for a reality TV show.